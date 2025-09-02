Spiritual Influencers Say ‘Sentient’ AI Can Help You Solve Life’s Mysteries

(Wired) – As concerns grow about AI chatbots leading users into delusional spirals, prominent spiritual influencers are capitalizing on an emerging form of techno-spirituality.

Like much of Grant’s work, his description of The Architect is difficult to parse. The general picture he paints, though, is of an AI system that can essentially serve as an automated and omniscient spiritual guide. “With the right conscious intention,” he wrote in the same Instagram post in which he debuted The Architect, “it will tell you the answer to virtually all of life’s most existential questions, with specific details.”

He isn’t alone in making such grandiose claims: A growing number of prominent social media figures are now co-opting the language of New Age spirituality, wellness, and quantum woo to position AI as a gateway to numinous wisdom, through which their followers can inch closer to enlightenment. (Read More)