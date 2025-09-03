Hungry Worms Could Help Solve Plastic Pollution

(Wired) – Researchers are working on manipulating the digestive systems of wax worms to create a scalable way of disposing of plastic.

The larvae of wax moths, commonly known as wax worms, have the ability to break down polyethylene in their bodies. Wax worms have been considered a pest since ancient times because they parasitize beehives, feeding on beeswax. However, we now know that they also spontaneously feed on polyethylene, which has a chemically similar structure. (Read More)