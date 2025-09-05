Anthropic Agrees to Pay $1.5 Billion to Settle Lawsuit With Book Authors

September 5, 2025

Bookshelves in Trinity Library in Dublin

(New York Times) – The settlement is the largest payout in the history of U.S. copyright cases and could lead more A.I. companies to pay rights holders for use of their works.

In a landmark settlement, Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence company, has agreed to pay $1.5 billion to a group of authors and publishers after a judge ruled it had illegally downloaded and stored millions of copyrighted books.

The settlement is the largest payout in the history of U.S. copyright cases. Anthropic will pay $3,000 per work to 500,000 authors.

The agreement is a turning point in a continuing battle between A.I. companies and copyright holders that spans more than 40 lawsuits across the country. (Read More)

