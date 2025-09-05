In Canada, ‘medical aid in dying’ has become a leading cause of death

(Boston Globe) – When assisted suicide is legalized, safeguards collapse.

Thus when New York’s Legislature recently passed a bill authorizing physicians to help patients end their lives, state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the measure’s chief sponsor, praised its “state‑of‑the‑art safeguards” and pledged that it would lead to no “unintended consequences.” Similarly, sponsors of legislation to legalize assisted suicide in Massachusetts insist that what they propose would be “the strongest, by far, hands down, bill in the nation.”

But two just-published investigations blow apart the soothing “safeguards” refrain. (Read More)