The CDC Can Help Those Disfigured by ‘Gender-Affirming Care’

(WSJ) – There are codes for patients who try to change their sex—but no codes that speak to regret over the irreversible consequences that follow an attempted sex change or remission in the belief that the patient was born in the wrong body. This makes it impossible to identify how many people are “detransitioning,” and more difficult for researchers to help them, because standardized codes are vital for studying real-world data.

I propose six new diagnosis codes that would help patients like Ms. Cole get the care they deserve.