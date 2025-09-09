The Billionaires Fueling the Quest for Longer Life

(WSJ) – How much would you invest in the possibility of living to 150 or beyond? Or having 20 extra healthy years?

For the ultrawealthy, it’s more than $5 billion over the past 2½ decades, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of longevity investment deals in PitchBook, public company statements and regulatory filings.

Silicon Valley giants Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, Yuri Milner and Marc Andreessen are among the boldface names behind the influx of money in the longevity industry.