(Comment) – In Bioethics After God: Morality, Culture, and Medicine, a misbegotten if earnest attempt to reframe the discipline from within the standpoint of traditional Christian morality, Mark J. Cherry argues that the root of this disagreement lies in the unmooring of bioethics from theology: "The remaining background framework of public Christian culture in the West is collapsing. The dominant secular culture that is emerging rejects both God and the idea of transcendent canonical truth. At the beginning of the twenty-first century, we are witnessing the emergence of a post-Christian, fully secular culture that eschews any point of ultimate truth or meaning. The implications for bioethics are significant." This is a story of elite secularization and the effect that secularization has had on the field of bioethics.