Another Man Gets a Pig Kidney as Transplant Trials Are Poised to Start

(Medpage Today) – A self-described science nerd is the latest American to get an experimental pig kidney transplantopens in a new tab or window, at a crucial point in the quest to prove if animal organs really might save human livesopens in a new tab or window.

The New Hampshire man, age 54, is faring well after his June 14 operation, doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston announced Monday.

“I really wanted to contribute to the science of it,” Bill Stewart, an athletic trainer from Dover, told the Associated Press. (Read More)