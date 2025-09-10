Google Doodle dives into DNA

(UPI) – Google is celebrating the start of the 2025-26 school year with a DNA-themed Doodle on Wednesday.

This Back to School Doodle looks at deoxyribonucleic acid, also known as DNA, “a molecular polymer that carries the genetic instructions for growth, reproduction, and function for all living organisms. It consists of two chains that coil together to form a double helix. Put simply, it’s the genetic code that makes each individual unique,” Google posted about the Doodle. (Read More)