Unapproved tests and alternative treatments for Lyme disease are proliferating

(AP) – Lyme disease can cause serious harm, but so can bogus tests and treatments.

The complexity of diagnosing the tick-borne disease has given rise to an entire industry of unapproved tests and unproven alternative treatments that experts say should be avoided, including lasers, herbal remedies and electromagnets

“It really is a buyer-beware situation,” said Dr. Robert Smith, a Lyme specialist at MaineHealth Institute for Research. (Read More)