Governor Abbott signs bills to boost rural healthcare in Texas

(News 4 San Antonio) – Governor Greg Abbott addressed the Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals fall conference in Austin, where he ceremonially signed House Bill 18 and House Bill 3000 into law.

These bills aim to enhance healthcare services in rural Texas.

“The hardworking people in rural Texas provide the food, fuel, and fiber that all Texans depend on,” said Governor Abbott. “It is essential that we do more for rural Texas and rural healthcare. (Read More)