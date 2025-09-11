Pregnant Women Are Turning to Cannabis to Ease Pain and Anxiety

(Wall Street Journal) – Research about the effect on a fetus is sparse; pot has become more potent

An analysis of data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that cannabis use during pregnancy has risen in recent years and is highest in the first trimester. According to data from NSDUH, 5.4% of pregnant women were using marijuana in 2019 versus 3.5% in 2002. Due to changes in methodology, marijuana use from earlier years cannot be compared with 2020 and onward.

The rise is a growing concern for public-health officials. Though research is limited, recent science indicates that it could disrupt the earliest stages of fetal brain development—especially if the cannabis is of higher potency. Other research has found that cannabis can increase the odds of premature birth, which could bring on more complications. (Read More)