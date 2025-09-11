The places where ‘hearing voices’ is seen as a good thing

(BBC) – Western medicine typically views anyone who admits to being told what to do by disembodied voices as suffering from psychosis. But that is not the case everywhere – so what can we learn from those who treat these hallucinations differently?

Hearing voices is more common than you might think. Studies through the decades have shown that a surprising number of people without any previously diagnosed mental health condition – often more than three quarters of those taking part – experience voices speaking to them from an unknown source. (Read More)