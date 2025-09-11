Don’t panic about the global fertility crash

(The Economist) – Adapting to an emptier planet will not be easy, but it will be doable. None of the predictions of demographic disaster seems plausible this century, and 2100 is so far away that forecasts beyond it seem pointless. Who knows? By then parents may have technology that makes child-rearing less exhausting, and families may expand again. But that is mere speculation. For now, there is reason to pay attention but not to panic. (Read More)