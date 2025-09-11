California Passes Bill Allowing Omission of Patients’ Names From Abortion Pill Bottles

(New York Times) – The intent is to protect health care providers who send the pills to patients in states with abortion bans, and to reassure patients who fear they could be identified.

California legislators have passed one of the strongest measures so far to protect health care providers who send abortion pills to states with abortion bans and the patients who receive them.

The bill, approved by wide margins in the State Assembly Wednesday night and the Senate Tuesday, is expected to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It would allow health care providers to mail abortion pills with only a minimum of identifying information: Medication labels and paperwork in the packages could omit the name of the patient, prescriber and pharmacist. (Read More)