Study links high THC levels with egg quality and fertility issues

(UPI) – Researchers analyzed more than 1,000 samples of ovarian fluid from patients undergoing fertility treatment. They compared unfertilized eggs (oocytes) from 62 women who tested positive for THC with a control group who did not use cannabis.

The study found that women with detectable levels of THC had a higher egg maturation rate. But they also produced fewer embryos with the correct number of chromosomes. (Read More)