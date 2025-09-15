Man, 34, has tooth implanted in eye to restore his vision

(NBC Boston) – Tooth-in-eye surgery sounds like science fiction, but it can help people with severely damaged corneas see again. A patient and his doctors describe what it’s like.

Brent Chapman can see again after doctors pulled out one of his teeth, flattened it, drilled a hole in it, placed a lens inside and implanted the tooth in one of his eyes.

It seems bizarre, but the complex operation — informally known as tooth-in-eye surgery — can help restore vision in patients with the most severe forms of corneal blindness. (Read More)