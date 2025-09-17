Dueling approaches to infertility vie for Congress’ attention

September 17, 2025

(NBC News) – Two professional organizations with different approaches to treating infertility, one backed by supporters of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement and anti-abortion groups, and the other representing in vitro fertilization providers, held separate, dueling events on Capitol Hill this week after months of escalating tension.

The briefings pitted in vitro fertilization — a process that involves retrieving eggs from the ovaries, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory and transferring one or more embryos into the uterus — against restorative reproductive medicine, a lesser-known approach to infertility that encompasses medication, lifestyle changes, tracking menstrual cycles or performing surgery for conditions that can decrease fertility, such as endometriosis. (Read More)

