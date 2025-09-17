AI-Designed Viruses Are Here and Already Killing Bacteria

(MIT Technology Review) – Artificial intelligence can draw cat pictures and write emails. Now the same technology can compose a working genome.

A research team in California says it used AI to propose new genetic codes for viruses—and managed to get several of these viruses to replicate and kill bacteria.

The scientists, based at Stanford University and the nonprofit Arc Institute, both in Palo Alto, say the germs with AI-written DNA represent the “the first generative design of complete genomes.” (Read More)