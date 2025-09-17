US parents to urge Senate to prevent AI chatbot harms to kids

(Reuters) – Three parents whose children died or were hospitalized after interacting with artificial intelligence chatbots called on Congress to regulate AI chatbots on Tuesday, at a U.S. Senate hearing on harms to children using the technology.

Chatbots “need some sense of morality built into them,” said Matthew Raine, who sued OpenAI following his son Adam’s death by suicide in California after receiving detailed self-harm instructions from ChatGPT.

"The problem is systemic, and I don't believe they can't fix it," Raine said, adding that ChatGPT quickly shuts down other lines of inquiry that do not involve self-harm.