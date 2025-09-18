Organ Transplant Group Faces Shutdown After Safety Problems

(New York Times) – Federal officials will for the first time fire one of the organizations responsible for coordinating organ donations in the United States, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday. It is an escalation in the government’s efforts to fix the national transplant system after reports of unsafe and unfair practices.

The organization, Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency in South Florida, is one of 55 nonprofits across the country that have federal contracts to arrange transplants. The decision to cut ties with the organization, effectively shutting it down, is meant to warn the other groups to improve or face a similar fate, Mr. Kennedy said. (Read More)