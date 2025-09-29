A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
September 29, 2025
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 51, no. 9, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Seeking Consensus on Dilemmas related to Euthanasia in Dementia based on an Advance Directive: A Delphi Atudy from a medical, ethical and legal Perspective” by Marike E de Boer, et al.
- “On Interpreters: The ethics of Interpreter Use in General Practice” by Richard Armitage
- “Guerrilla Eugenics: Gene Drives in heritable Human Genome Editing” by Asher D Cutter
- “Existential Spectrum of Suffering: Concepts and Moral Valuations for Assessing Intensity and Tolerability” by Charlotte Duffee