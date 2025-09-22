AI medical tools found to downplay symptoms of women, ethnic minorities

(Ars Technica) – Bias-reflecting LLMs lead to inferior medical advice for female, Black, and Asian patients.

Artificial intelligence tools used by doctors risk leading to worse health outcomes for women and ethnic minorities, as a growing body of research shows that many large language models downplay the symptoms of these patients.

A series of recent studies have found that the uptake of AI models across the healthcare sector could lead to biased medical decisions, reinforcing patterns of under-treatment that already exist across different groups in Western societies. (Read More)