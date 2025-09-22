(CNN) – Doctors on the ground estimate that tuberculosis has infiltrated almost every second home of this eastern urban compound, killing residents and robbing many families of their livelihoods.

The local crisis is a microcosm of a national health care crisis. India is home to 27% of the world’s TB cases and records an average of two deaths related to the infectious disease every three minutes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government has pledged to eliminate the disease by the end of this year – but experts say that goal is dangerously out of reach – with health care system gaps and socioeconomic barriers stalling efforts.