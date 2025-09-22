Using AI Increases Unethical Behavior, Study Finds

(Futurism) – People are far more likely to lie and cheat when they use AI for tasks, according to an eyebrow-raising new study in the journal Nature.

“Using AI creates a convenient moral distance between people and their actions — it can induce them to request behaviors they wouldn’t necessarily engage in themselves, nor potentially request from other humans,” said behavioral scientist and study co-author Zoe Rahwan, of the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin, Germany, in a statement about the research.

That’s not exactly news to anybody who’s been following the many media reports of students using AI to cheat on assignments, or lawyers turning in fake AI-generated citations, but it’s intriguing to see quantitative evidence. (Read More)