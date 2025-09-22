‘Patients Will Wait Longer:’ $100,000 Visa Fee Risks Worsening Doctor Shortage

(Bloomberg via MSN) – The Trump administration’s $100,000 fee for high-skilled visa applicants threatens to worsen a shortage of US doctors and make it harder for rural hospitals to operate, medical groups warned.

The fee for H-1B visas “risks shutting off the pipeline of highly trained physicians that patients depend on, especially in rural and underserved communities,” said American Medical Association President Bobby Mukkamala, a Michigan head and neck surgeon. (Read More)