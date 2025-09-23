This medical startup uses LLMs to run appointments and make diagnoses

(MIT Technology Review) – “Our focus is really on what we can do to pull the doctor out of the visit,” says Akido’s CTO.

These patients—some of whom are on Medicaid—can access specialist appointments on short notice, a privilege typically only afforded to the wealthy few who patronize concierge clinics.

The key difference is that Akido patients spend relatively little time, or even no time at all, with their doctors. Instead, they see a medical assistant, who can lend a sympathetic ear but has limited clinical training. The job of formulating diagnoses and concocting a treatment plan is done by a proprietary, LLM-based system called ScopeAI that transcribes and analyzes the dialogue between patient and assistant. A doctor then approves, or corrects, the AI system’s recommendations. (Read More)