It’s Surprisingly Easy to Stumble into a Relationship with an AI Chatbot

(MIT Technology Review) – In fact, many of the people in the subreddit, which is dedicated to discussing AI relationships, formed those relationships unintentionally while using AI for other purposes.

Researchers from MIT found that members of this community are more likely to be in a relationship with general-purpose chatbots like ChatGPT than companionship-specific chatbots such as Replika. This suggests that people form relationships with large language models despite their own original intentions and even the intentions of the LLMs’ creators, says Constanze Albrecht, a graduate student at the MIT Media Lab who worked on the project. (Read More)