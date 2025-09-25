Will We Know Artificial General Intelligence When We See It?

(IEEE Spectrum) – The Turing Test is defunct. We need a new IQ test for AI

Buzzwords in the field of artificial intelligence can be technical: perceptron, convolution, transformer. These refer to specific computing approaches. A recent term sounds more mundane but has revolutionary implications: timeline. Ask someone in AI for their timeline, and they’ll tell you when they expect the arrival of AGI—artificial general intelligence—which is sometimes defined as AI technology that can match the abilities of humans at most tasks. As AI’s sophistication has scaled—thanks to faster computers, better algorithms, and more data—timelines have compressed. The leaders of major AI labs, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind, have recently said they expect AGI within a few years. (Read More)