(New York Times) – Low- and middle-income countries will be able to purchase an effective preventative at a reduced price. The arrangements may help stem the epidemic 40 years after it began.

A drug that provides near-perfect protection against H.I.V. with shots just twice a year will be made available at $40 per patient annually in low- and middle-income countries, offering new hope for ending the H.I.V. epidemic. (Read More)