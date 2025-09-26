A ‘global call for AI red lines’ sounds the alarm about the lack of international AI policy

(The Verge) – Signatories included an OpenAI co-founder, Anthropic’s CISO, and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton.

On Monday, more than 200 former heads of state, diplomats, Nobel laureates, AI leaders, scientists, and others all agreed on one thing: There should be an international agreement on “red lines” that AI should never cross — for instance, not allowing AI to impersonate a human being or self-replicate.

They, along with more than 70 organizations that address AI, have all signed the Global Call for AI Red Lines initiative, a call for governments to reach an “international political agreement on ‘red lines’ for AI by the end of 2026.” (Read More)