(Los Angeles Times via Yahoo!) – A Southern California man with cerebral palsy used his iPhone to record his frustration as a delivery robot continuously swerved into the path of his mobility scooter before suddenly braking, resulting in a bot-on-chair collision. He had no clue the explosive impact the video would have.

Mark Chaney, a disability advocate, said he shared the video of the Sept. 12 collision in West Hollywood to raise awareness about challenges faced by people with disabilities and hold the company accountable for the robot’s behavior. (Read More)