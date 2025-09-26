Daylight saving haters rejoice: scientists confirm it’s bad for health

(The Guardian) – US Congress is debating permanent daylight saving – but new research shows keeping clocks on standard time is least stressful on the body

Researchers at Stanford University found that keeping our clocks on standard time year round, instead of just in the autumn and winter (as in most US states as well as the UK), would reduce the prevalence of obesity and strokes. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, stands apart from much other research thanks to its breadth. Instead of simply looking at what happens when the clocks change, the researchers compared three scenarios: permanent standard time, permanent daylight saving time, and the current switching system, which applies in most US states. (Read More)