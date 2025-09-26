Want to Know Your Future Breast-Cancer Risk? Just Ask AI

(Wall Street Journal) – Health-tech companies are designing models that identify patients at risk of developing cancer, and who might need more screening or preventive care

Researchers and companies are designing artificial-intelligence models to predict a woman’s near-future breast-cancer risk, as well as risks of lung cancer and other diseases. The AI algorithms are trained on mammograms from past patients, some of whom would go on to develop breast cancer, to pinpoint who is most at risk before the disease is visible to the human eye.

Clairity and DeepHealth are among the companies looking to soon bring their own predictive algorithms into the U.S. market, pushing AI beyond its current medical use as a diagnostic helper.