Perimenopause is the new buzzword in the business of women’s health

(STAT News) – The menopause market has proved so successful that companies are increasingly pushing products aimed at younger women too

Strange things can start happening to women as they enter middle age.

Lying in bed night after night, Andrea LaCroix noticed her heart was pounding mysteriously fast. Claire Gill had a baby in her early 40s, so when she started skipping periods a year later, she thought she might be pregnant again. Laura Okafor wasn’t sure whether her new sleep troubles and spike in anxiety were typical for a mom with young kids.



Eventually, all three women arrived at the same explanation for their symptoms: perimenopause, a period characterized by fluctuating hormones that can last for years before the official onset of menopause, 12 months without a period. (Read More)