(NPR) – “These bots can mimic empathy, say ‘I care about you,’ even ‘I love you,'” she says. “That creates a false sense of intimacy. People can develop powerful attachments — and the bots don’t have the ethical training or oversight to handle that. They’re products, not professionals.”

Another issue is there has been just one randomized controlled trial of an AI therapy bot. It was successful, but that product is not yet in wide use.

Halpern adds that companies often design these bots to maximize engagement, not mental health. That means more reassurance, more validation, even flirtation — whatever keeps the user coming back. And without regulation, there are no consequences when things go wrong. (Read More)