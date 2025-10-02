Microsoft Says AI Can Create “Zero Day” Threats in Biology

(MIT Technology Review) – A team at Microsoft

says it used artificial intelligence to discover a “zero day” vulnerability in the biosecurity systems used to prevent the misuse of DNA.

These screening systems are designed to stop people from purchasing genetic sequences that could be used to create deadly toxins or pathogens. But now researchers led by Microsoft’s chief scientist, Eric Horvitz, says they have figured out how to bypass the protections in a way previously unknown to defenders.

The team described its work today in the journal Science. (Read More)