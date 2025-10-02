The Coloradans Exercising Their Right To Die—and a Doctor Who Helps Them Find Peace

(5280 via Longreads) – More Americans are seeking expanded end-of-life options, and interest in Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) is increasing, with the practice now legal in 11 states. In Colorado, about 1,100 people have used MAID, and recent state legislation has increased access for its sickest patients. 5280‘s Robert Sanchez explores what this actually looks like, having spent time with Kerri Mason, the medical director of the MAID clinic who consults with patients and their families about whether the option is right for them—and in many cases delivers the lethal dose of medicine for patients to self-administer. Sanchez observes families in their most intimate moments—a man who takes his last drink after a final family photo, a woman with ALS pressing a syringe with all her might. “How much control should we have over the terms of our deaths?” asks Sanchez. After reading this story, you’re sure to contemplate this question, too. (Read More)