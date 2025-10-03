Patients Are Diagnosing Themselves With Home Tests, Devices and Chatbots

(Wall Street Journal) – People increasingly turn to do-it-yourself healthcare amid long waits for medical appointments and a rise in self-care options

Healthcare is fast becoming a do-it-yourself project for patients.

With a shortage of doctors, long wait times for appointments and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes earlier in adulthood, patients are taking a more active role in managing their own health.

Similar to the way workers who once depended on employers to oversee their retirement pensions were handed the reins with 401(k) plans, patients are shouldering responsibility for diagnosing their own symptoms, tracking their own medical data and even ordering their own lab tests. (Read More)