Was It Really God’s Perfect Plan to Amputate My Foot?

(CT) – A tragic accident jump-started my relationship with God. It also made me question his goodness.

I spent a lot of time in the hospital wondering just what kind of God this was. I had no doubt that God was real. I knew he had saved my life, because I had felt his presence in the water. A slightly different orientation of my body and it could have been my head in those propellers. Just a few centimeters deeper across my torso, and I could have been cut clear in half. A different blood vessel a few millimeters away, and I could have bled out in seconds.

If God could save my life by arranging for all of that, why couldn’t he have also saved my foot? More disturbingly, could he have saved it but chose not to? (Read More)