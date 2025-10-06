‘I don’t want to die’: Man with Down syndrome ‘starved to death’ in hospital

(ITV) – The family of a disabled man who died after not being given any food for nine days whilst being treated in an NHS hospital has told ITV News “we thought he was having nutrition… but as it turns out, they were starving him”.

This comes as an ITV News investigation has revealed a crisis in the care of learning disabled and autistic people. Bereaved families of people with learning disabilities have told ITV News they believe their children died due to failures in NHS learning disability care. (Read More)