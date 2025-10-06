Bad Practice: How doctors jump borders to leave troubling pasts behind

(National Post) – The international investigation by 48 media partners in 46 countries included Canada’s Investigative Journalism Bureau and was led by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the Times of London, and VG of Norway. Other partners include France’s Le Monde and Germany’s Paper Trail Media , ZDF and Der Spiegel . It details how physicians across North America and Europe have sometimes skirted sanctions, avoided transparency and dodged accountability by moving elsewhere.

In all, reporters gathered more than 2.5 million records that OCCRP’s data team built into a database to help trace sanctioned or banned doctors practising in a different country.

By cross-referencing dozens of global physician registries with disciplinary records, reporters found more than 100 doctors currently banned from practising medicine in one or more jurisdictions who are now licensed to practise elsewhere. (Read More)