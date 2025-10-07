Why Are More Young People Getting Cancer?

(New York Times) – In the last decade, more than a dozen types of cancer have risen among people under 50. Scientists don’t have all of the answers, but research is starting to offer clues.

For years, studies and news articles have noted rising rates of “early-onset” cancers, generally defined as those occurring in adults under 50 years old. But the breadth of the trend over time and place, and across more than a dozen cancer types — including breast, colorectal, kidney, pancreatic, stomach, testicular and uterine cancer — is finally becoming clear.