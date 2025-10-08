(STAT News) – Marijuana use by people with psychosis is 10% higher in states where the drug has been legalized

Cannabis use rates among people with psychosis have surged in states that have legalized the drug, according to a new study.

Medical professionals say the trend — especially when combined with more potent variants of the drug available on the market — could worsen existing mental illnesses and endanger people with a genetic predisposition for psychosis. (Read More)