Amazon is putting prescription drugs in vending machines
October 9, 2025
(The Verge) – The Amazon Pharmacy kiosks will enable patients to get their meds before leaving the doctor’s office.
Amazon is adding vending machines stocked with prescription drugs to its One Medical clinics, allowing patients to pick up their medications immediately after their appointment. A wide range of common prescriptions will be available for kiosk collection, including antibiotics, inhalers, and blood pressure medication. (Read More)