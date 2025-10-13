The E.P.A. Followed Up on an Unusual Request About Abortion Pills
October 13, 2025
(New York Times) – Scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency found that they could develop methods to identify traces of the medication if necessary — a practice long sought by the anti-abortion movement.
