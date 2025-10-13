Cleveland Clinic Performs Rare Lifesaving Surgery on Twins

(Today) – When identical twins Chaysen and Graylen were in their mother Jessica Proudfoot’s womb, doctors discovered the beginning of the rare and sometimes deadly Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome where one twin doesn’t get enough fluid form the placenta. Thanks to doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, they were able to close off the problematic blood vessels in a minimally invasive procedure called laser ablation. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY. (Watch video here)