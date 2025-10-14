Scientists identify key reason people may use or get addicted to cannabis

(The Washington Post) – The study builds on growing genetic research into cannabis use, as policymakers grapple with the risks and benefits of the drug’s soaring popularity.

The tendency to use cannabis is associated with genes linked to impulsive behavior, obesity, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, among other traits, according to a study released Monday by researchers at the University of California at San Diego.

The research, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, explored the genetic traits of casual and frequent cannabis users in hopes of eventually identifying medications and other therapies to treat or prevent problematic marijuana use. (Read More)