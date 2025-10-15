NFL uses AI to predict injuries, aiming to keep players healthier
(AP) – With teams investing hundreds of millions of dollars every season into their rosters, keeping those players available to play is crucial and any small edge has the potential to lead to better results on the field. To help achieve that, the NFL has turned to technology in recent years, partnering with Amazon Web Services on an injury prediction tool that uses data and artificial intelligence to help teams manage the health of their players. (Read More)