Frustration grows amid measles outbreak quarantines across several states

(NBC News) – As measles keeps popping up in some pockets of the United States, the possibility of being exposed to the highly contagious virus continues. At least 1,596 measles cases have been confirmed in 2025, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it’s unclear how many people have been asked to quarantine.

In Ohio, where five cases in the central part of the state have been reported within the last 2½ weeks, quarantine for 122 people was expected to end Friday. A 1-year-old had to be hospitalized for several days after developing pneumonia.

The quarantine disruptions are prompting some pushback in the affected communities.